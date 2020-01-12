Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

