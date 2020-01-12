B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 373 ($4.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.89. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

