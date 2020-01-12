B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

LON:BME opened at GBX 373 ($4.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.89. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

