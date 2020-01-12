Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $324.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen downgraded shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $362.88.

Boeing stock opened at $329.92 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.67 and its 200 day moving average is $355.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

