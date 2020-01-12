Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

