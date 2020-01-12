Bonterra Energy Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BNE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.15. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

