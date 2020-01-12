BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. BOSTON OMAHA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

