Brickblock Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brickblock has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052069 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078606 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,096.87 or 0.99246387 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053111 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

