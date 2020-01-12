BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,657,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,424 shares of company stock worth $4,316,120 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

