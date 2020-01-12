Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $178.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of BFAM opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

