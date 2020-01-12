Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

BSIG opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $851.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 566,370 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 365,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.