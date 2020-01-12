Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

BCAUY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.