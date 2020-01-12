Brokerages Anticipate DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.82 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRTT. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Also, insider Kevin P. Omeara bought 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,176.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

DRTT opened at $3.27 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

