Brokerages Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

