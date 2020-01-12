Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Hudson reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUD. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

HUD opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson by 729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 36.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

