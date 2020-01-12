Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.47.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 279.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

