BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.41. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

