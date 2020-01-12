Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,138.89 ($28.14).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,084.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,076.21.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

