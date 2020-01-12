Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,860

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price target on Burberry Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.21 ($26.75).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,217 ($29.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,095.37.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

