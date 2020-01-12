Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

CADE stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

