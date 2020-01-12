CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAIXABANK/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get CAIXABANK/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.98 on Thursday. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.