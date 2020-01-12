Capital Drilling’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.77. Capital Drilling has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

In other news, insider David Abery purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.80 ($65,771.90).

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.