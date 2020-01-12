Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRCM. BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Care.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Care.com stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Care.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Care.com by 5,040.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Care.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Care.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Care.com by 33.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

