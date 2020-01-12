Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 90,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

