Cashaa Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $937.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

