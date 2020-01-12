Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $1.20 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.75.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.07.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,715 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

