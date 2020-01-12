Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,741.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $22,741.00 and $1.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

