Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

CELH stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

