Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 113 ($1.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 125.55 ($1.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In related news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

