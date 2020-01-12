Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

CEY stock opened at GBX 125.55 ($1.65) on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.27.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

