Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 90.40 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 91.18 ($1.20).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 85.74 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.01. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

