Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 733,502 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,009.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.89 per share, with a total value of $51,960.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,441 shares in the company, valued at $63,033,568.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,001 shares of company stock worth $610,527. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

