CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after buying an additional 514,001 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

