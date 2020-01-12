CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 28%

CHAR Technologies Ltd (CVE:YES)’s stock price shot up 28% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a technology company, commercializes and sells hydrogen sulfide recovery system to solve the problem caused by toxic and corrosive hydrogen sulfide in the biogas industry. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

