Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $43.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHGG. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Chegg has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chegg by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,088,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

