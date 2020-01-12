Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 235

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $725.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.85. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.19 ($3.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

