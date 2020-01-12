CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, approximately 5,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.