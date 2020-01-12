Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Circassia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

CIR opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.39. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.90 ($0.70).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

