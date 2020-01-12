Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.