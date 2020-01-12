CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. CLPS has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLPS in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

