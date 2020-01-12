COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

