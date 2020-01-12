Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCOI. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.