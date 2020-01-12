Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

PSF opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

