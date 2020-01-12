CoinPoker (CHP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,745.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12,745.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01969196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

