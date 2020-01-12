Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

