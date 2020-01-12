Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Trading Up 0.1%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

