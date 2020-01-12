Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $75.00 at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.74.

CMA opened at $68.42 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 173,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 62.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

