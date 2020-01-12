CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

