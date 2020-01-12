Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on Conduent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

CNDT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 212.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 373,008 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 66.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 77.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.6% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after buying an additional 6,513,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.