Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $157.14 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

